The Ford F-150 has held the title of America's best-selling vehicle for almost 50 years, with over 700,000 F-Series pickups sold in 2024 alone. When it comes to anything related to the F-150, it’s always a major event in the automotive world.

Recently, the NHTSA launched a significant safety investigation that could impact nearly 1.3 million F-150 pickups. The news follows just weeks after Ford announced five new recalls, ranging from backup camera issues to powertrain electric system problems and power windows concerns.

Concerns Over F-150 Transmission Downshifting