The Ford F-150 has held the title of America's best-selling vehicle for almost 50 years, with over 700,000 F-Series pickups sold in 2024 alone. When it comes to anything related to the F-150, it’s always a major event in the automotive world.
Recently, the NHTSA launched a significant safety investigation that could impact nearly 1.3 million F-150 pickups. The news follows just weeks after Ford announced five new recalls, ranging from backup camera issues to powertrain electric system problems and power windows concerns.
These safety actions impact a range of models and model years.