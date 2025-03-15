Anime went from a niche medium that only existed in the West thanks to a geeky subculture, to a mainstream entertainment form available all over the world, but where would someone coming into the hobby even begin today?

Anime is a medium, and not a genre, so coming up with suggestions that will help you figure out what you like and ground you in the culture and history of anime is tricky. However, I've put together a list of classic and modern titles that are available on streaming services right now. That should give you a great sampling board of the length and breadth of the hobby. You don't have to watch all of these shows, but each one can act as a springboard into a broader experience.

9 Dragon Ball (Crunchyroll)

You've probably heard of its more famous sequel Dragon Ball Z, but the 1986 anime Dragon Ball is what really set the stage for the absolute juggernaut that shōnen (young boy) anime would become. There's no Naruto or One Piece without the pioneering work Akira Toriyama did with Dragon Ball.

Despite the anime being as old as I am, it still holds up to this day, and it's a fun watch that doesn't require too much of you as the viewer. Especially if you're older than twelve. It's an inventive story about an adopted boy with a monkey tail (inspired by Journey to the West) who goes on an adventure involving fights with a rogue's gallery of bad guys, and guys who seemed bad but later become allies. It's also a gentle introduction to the anime phenomenon of "fan service", but don't worry, Dragon Ball is very much a PG show, though the Japanese attitude towards nudity might cause a little culture shock for American audiences.

8 Great Teacher Onizuka (Netflix and Crunchyroll)

Studio Pierrot

Drawn in that beautiful 90s style I personally love very much, Great Teacher Onizuka (also on Crunchyroll) is about a former bike gangster named Eikichi Onizuka, who's gone straight and finished a teaching qualification. He ends up getting a job at a fancy middle-school, where his tough-guy persona and earnest beliefs bring him into conflict with the other teachers, but also helps various students with serious personal problems overcome them.

I have watched this entire 43-episode series multiple times over the years, and it just gets better with every viewing.It's funny, it's more than a little crass, and it's definitely going to pull at your heart strings.

7 Record of Lodoss War (Crunchyroll)

Funimation / Crunchyroll

This anime franchise began life as a Dungeons & Dragons tabletop campaign published as transcripts of the game sessions, but the story was so good it was adapted into various media, starting with high-fantasy novels and, of course, the anime series we're looking at here.

With beautiful character designs, epic adventure, and two of the most iconic romances in all anime, this is one you cannot miss if you like high fantasy at all. After watching Record of Lodoss War be sure to check out Chronicles of the Heroic Knight.