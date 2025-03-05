It's your lucky day if you've been looking for a good deal on a power bank charger, an iPad, or a Bluetooth speaker now that Spring is right around the corner. Here's a collection of deals and discounts available right now on some of the best tech we currently recommend.

Apple iPad mini (2024) $399 $499 Save $100 The seventh-generation iPad Mini packs an AI-ready A17 Pro chip, Apple Pencil Pro support, and 128GB starting storage. Buy on Amazon

Sure, Apple announced an upgraded base model 11th-gen iPad this week, but if you're looking for something smaller, more powerful, and packed with Apple Intelligence, you'll love this deal. The iPad Mini 7 is back to the lowest price we've seen yet. Get yours for only $399.

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is small yet mighty. It packs a 99Wh (31,000 mA) battery and is a power station that's actually portable. Buy on Amazon

The term "portable power station" gets thrown away loosely these days, as most of those big units from Jackery, Anker, or EcoFlow are way too big or heavy to even remotely consider "portable". If you're looking for a truly portable power station with more to offer than a power bank, the cute little Jackery 100 is available at a huge discount right now.

Google Nest WiFi Pro 7 / 10 Blazing-fast Wi-Fi speeds and range with Wi-Fi 6E, the Nest Pro is a great mesh router for any home. Blanket your house (up to 2,200 sq ft) with fast internet. Buy on Amazon

Google's highly capable, reliable, and fast Nest Wi-Fi Pro mesh router is on sale right now, but I doubt it'll last long. If you need a new Wi-Fi 6e router, you can grab Google's Nest Pro for 50% off today, making it only $99.

JBL Partybox 310 Portable Party Speaker $350 $520 Save $170

The JBL PartyBox 310 can power a party in a way few Bluetooth speakers can, with 260 watts of power and dual woofers, plus mic, guitar, and USB inputs for an impromptu open mic night. Buy on Amazon

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker with more to offer than your average handheld? The JBL Partybox is so big, loud, and thumping with bass that it comes with a suitcase-style handle and a set of wheels. So, roll it next to the pool, lake, or wherever else your travels take you and enjoy quality sound. Get yours at a $170 discount on Amazon.

Anker 100W GaN Wall Charger $40 $75 Save $35 This capable charger can power just about any USB-C device at the highest supported speeds, including Galaxy phones, MacBooks, and iPhones. Buy on Amazon

These days, most phones don't come with chargers in the box, and your old charger is likely outdated and won't offer the best recharging speeds for your phone, iPad, MacBook, and more. That's where the powerful Anker 100W triple-port charger saves the day. This thing does it all, and it's $25 off this week.

More Tech Deals

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

If you don't need an iPad and already have all the portable power you need, we found a few other noteworthy deals for you this week. Below, you'll see some Beats headphones at $150 off, a solid discount on an Omaha Steaks meat bundle, or Samsung's latest flagship Ultra phone already on sale. Check it out!