We're in between holidays and at a time of the year when it's hard to find deals. Thankfully, that's where we come in. We find and curate tech deals and discounts you won't want to miss, like a 2TB iPad Pro for $800 off, discounted TVs, cheap headphones, and more. Seriously, check it all out below.
Anker 737 (24,000mAh) Portable Charger for $90 ($60 Off)—One of My Favorites!
Anker 737 PowerCore Portable Charger (24,000mAh)
The Anker 737 Power Bank is a high-capacity, ultra-fast portable charger featuring 24,000mAh, Power Delivery 3.0, and 140W charging.
We love portable power bank chargers and think everyone should own a few. One of my favorites lately is the Anker 737 charger, which packs a big 24,000mAh battery and a 140w output that's enough to charge phones, laptops, tablets, and much more. This beast is a solid charging option, and right now it's only $90 at Amazon.
Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (M2 Chip) 2TB for $1,099 ($800 Off)
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (4th Generation)
The iPad Pro 11-inch is a premium tablet with excellent support for accessories, including the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2.
You probably don't need 2TB of storage on your iPad Pro unless you're a professional, content creator, or heavy user. However, there's nothing wrong with having extra space, especially when Best Buy has this iPad on sale for $800 off its regular price.
Sony 75-inch Bravia 3 Ultra HD TV for $848 ($250 Off)
Sony Bravia 3 LED TV (75-inch)
The Sony Bravia 3 series LED TV delivers a stunningly crisp 4K UHD image, Dolby Vision HDR, and powered by Google TV.
If you're not ready to spend big on an OLED TV but still want to get something from a brand you know, consider the Sony Bravia 3 LED TV. Packed with the Sony Pictures Core app, Google TV, Dolby Vision HDR support, and more, it's a solid (and big) TV. Get yours at a $250 discount.
UGREEN 3-Port GaN 65W Fast Charger for $27 ($13 Off)
UGREEN Nexode 65W USB-C Charger
Charge all your gear with the compact yet powerful UGREEN Nexode 65W charger. With two high-powered USB-C ports, one USB-A, and 65W of output, it's perfect for phones and tablets. Plus, you'll love the foldable prongs for when you travel.
These days, phones and tablets can charge faster than ever. Unfortunately, most new phones don't come with a charger in the box to take advantage of those speeds. So, get the highly capable 3-Port UGREEN fast charger, which delivers 65W for phones, tablets, laptops, handheld consoles, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for $108 ($50 Off)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Most Samsung Galaxy S24 owners will be very happy with the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The Buds2 Pro offer excellent sound, impressive ANC, and a much better design compared to the original Galaxy Buds Pro.
You don't need the latest and greatest earbuds to enjoy quality sound and great noise cancelation. The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (2022) are still excellent, especially while they're just over $100.
More Tech Deals
Other tech deals floating around this week include the 512GB ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld at a big discount from Best Buy. You'll also score a nice Anker magnetic phone charging bank on sale, cheap headphones, and more. Grab something below before the deals expire.
- Anker 10K Magnetic Battery Pack | $40 ($14 Off)
- ASUS ROG Ally 7-inch Gaming Handheld 512GB | $449 ($200 Off)
- Sony MDREX15LP in-Ear Earbuds | $7.49 (50% Off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 Security Camera 5-Pack | $199 ($200 Off)
- SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro Solid State Flash Drive | $50 ($30 Off)
- Anker 3FT HDMI 2.1 Cable 8K/60Hz | $9 (30% Off)
- ThinkPad Universal USB-C Dock | $154 ($85 Off)