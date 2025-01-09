SOUNDPEATS today at CES 2025 announced PearlClip Pro, its latest wireless earbuds that sport an interesting design with automatic left/right channel separation.

Almost all true wireless earbuds have a slightly different design for the left and right ear. For example, you cannot comfortably wear the left AirPod in your right ear, and vice versa. But if you're one of those types who cannot be bothered to think about the right way of wearing earbuds, then the new PearlClip Pro from SOUNDPEATS might be right up your alley.

Thanks to automatic left/right channel separation, there's no right or wrong way to wear PearlClip Pro. In other words, there's no need to distinguish between the left and right earbud because they automatically adjust their audio output for balanced sound.

Christian Zibreg / How-To Geek / SOUNDPEATS

Automatic left/right channel adjustment isn't performed on the fly. Instead, you must put the earbuds in the charging case and close the lid for 10 seconds. When you open the lid again, they'll automatically adjust to the correct channels depending on their chamber. Flexible earbud placement wouldn't be possible without a symmetrical design.

Compared to other ear-hook earphones like Apple's Powerbeats, PearlClip Pro don’t need to be hooked onto your ear. If AirPods keep falling out of your ear, or you don't like Powerbeats' ear-hook feel, take a closer look at PearlClip Pro. SOUNDPEATS says their cuff-like design prevents ear fatigue whilst providing comfort as there's no pressure behind the seal.

The earbuds are lightweight, each weighing just 5.85 grams versus 5.3 grams for AirPods Pro 2. The 0.55-gram difference is so negligible you won't even notice it.

They're equipped with a 12mm dual-magnet dynamic driver and EQ, delivering an "open soundstage for the ultimate deluxe audio experience." You'll manage them via the PeatsAudio app for iPhone and Android, including adjusting EQ settings and touch controls.

Christian Zibreg / How-To Geek / SOUNDPEATS

Battery life is rated at six hours of playtime, but the charging case extends that to up to 18 hours. When in a hurry, a quick 10-minute charge will get you two hours of playtime.

Unlike Bluetooth 5.3-based AirPods Pro 2, PearlClip Pro use a newer 5.4 version of the wireless protocol. Bluetooth 5.4 enables perks like faster data speeds for reduced latency and smoother audio streaming, lower power consumption for longer battery life, an extended range resulting in fewer connection dropouts, and improved audio clarity.

SOUNDPEATS did not provide information about waterproofing, though it seems like PearlClip Pro are at least resistant to sweat because it's pitching them as an "audio companion for all your travel and fitness journeys."

SOUNDPEATS

You can purchase PearlClip Pro on Amazon for $60 in black. Additional color finishes like white, purple, and beige will be coming soon. If you're interested, SOUNDPEATS is offering a 50% introductory discount from January 9 to January 19, bringing the price down to $30. All you need to do to get the discount is sign up on the SOUNDPEATS website.

SOUNDPEATS offers several wireless earbuds and headphones. We've reviewed the company's Space headphones, which offer solid active noise cancelation and long battery life.

Source: SOUNDPEATS