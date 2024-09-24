Roku just unveiled the new Roku Ultra, bundled with a new second edition Voice Remote Pro. It’s already available in the US and Canada at the Roku store and should be available at other stores later on.

The latest Roku Ultra model comes with a new quad-core chipset, optimized specifically for streaming. Roku promises this processor is 30% faster than previous Ultra models. “With a more powerful CPU, content loads quicker, navigation is more fluid, and streaming feels snappier – a big upgrade from that smart TV that’s starting to feel outdated,” Roku explained in the announcement.

On top of that, the more you use the Roku Ultra, the more it learns and anticipates which app you’re going to launch and “tees it up” for faster loading. The new chip provides 4K streaming with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos for a surround sound experience.

Roku Ultra also upgrades the wireless to Wi-Fi 6 for faster speeds and better reliability when the Wi-Fi network has a lot of connections going. You can still use the wired internet port as an alternative. You can also connect wireless headphones with Bluetooth in the Headphone Mode now. And the Ultra lets you quickly find the remote if you press a button on it or use the voice command “Hey Roku, where’s the remote?” The Roku Ultra will also interface better with the Roku Smart Home.

The new Voice Remote Pro gets a bunch of upgrades too. There’s a new rocket-shaped “Quick Launch” button that opens shortcuts on the Roku interface. You can add shortcuts for apps or specific settings to quickly open them with the new button. Another new button opens the TV Guide, which “offers instant access to our Live TV Channel Guide, with more than 400 free live linear channels, all available with just one click.”

The remote finally has backlit buttons and a USB-C port for easy charging. You can still ring this remote if you can’t find it and control it with voice commands. The Roku Ultra box with the new remote is available for $99.

You can buy the Roku Ultra for $99 from the company's online store, and it should be available from third-party retailers soon.

Source: Roku