NVIDIA GeForce Experience will be discontinued before the end of the year. People still using GeForce Experience will be forcibly migrated to the unified NVIDIA App, though the old NVIDIA Control Center may continue to work for some time.

As you may know, NVIDIA is streamlining its PC app experience by funneling GeForce Experience and Control Center—two notoriously outdated pieces of software—into a single app called the NVIDIA App. It's an overdue move that simplifies NVIDIA GPU configuration, sheds unneeded weight (the NVIDIA App takes up 17% less storage than its progenitors), and lays the groundwork for new software functionality.

NVIDIA plans to migrate all customers to the new app by the end of 2024. This migration is sure to be met with some resistance, particularly from those who want to access depreciated or not-yet-ported functionality, such as AV1 recording. We're also seeing a lot of criticism from customers who have encountered bugs or other unexpected behavior in the app beta. However, most gamers agree that the NVIDIA App is a necessary step in the right direction.

To NVIDIA's credit, the latest NVIDIA App beta addresses several customer complaints. Multi-monitor RTX HDR support is the big one—you can now simulate HDR in SDR games while using more than one screen—though NVIDIA also added G-SYNC controls to the NVIDIA App's display settings, customizable font colors in the NVIDIA HUD, and per-game driver settings. "Remaining features from the NVIDIA Control Panel" will find their way to the NVIDIA App in future updates, per NVIDIA.

Gamers can install the latest NVIDIA App beta from the NVIDIA website. The system requirements are very accommodating, even for old or outdated machines. However, I'd like to reiterate that this is a beta. If you can tolerate GeForce Experience and Control Panel, I suggest that you wait a few months for the first stable release of the NVIDIA App.

Source: NVIDIA