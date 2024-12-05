Mozilla is updating its brand identity with a new logo that departs from the old T-Rex design. The nonprofit says it reflects its activist spirit.

The updated brand identity adopts the new Mozilla-created typefaces, Mozilla Semi-Slab, Mozilla Sans, and Mozilla Sans Text. The old “Moz://a” wordmark has been ditched in favor of the fully spelled Mozilla name, with the bright red T-Rex logo replaced with saturated green, pink, and orange (the primary accent color in Mozilla’s Firefox browser).

The nonprofit organization hopes the new logo, created by branding agency JKR, along with the custom fonts, represents the values Mozilla Foundation promotes, including “openness, innovation, and participation on the internet.” It’s a clear break from the old logo, which may not have been the smartest idea for one of the pioneers of the early Internet.

Mozilla

The only way the new logo references the original dino design is its ASCII-style mascot with a dot on the flag (which symbolizes revolution). “The flag can transform into a more literal interpretation as our new mascot in ASCII art style and serve as a rallying cry for our community,” said Mozilla president Mark Surman.

Mozilla

The new mascot is a throwback to the original Tyrannosaurus Rex “Hack” poster that designer Shepard Fairly created back in 1998. Some people will like it, and others will detest it. This is normal with any polarizing design. Personally, I’m not fond of Mozilla’s new brand identity, but I may grow to like it over time. Without the trademark, it just looks to me like a weird P or flag. I’m not feeling it as a continuation of Mozilla’s branding, but that’s just me.

Mozilla says the new logo “speaks to grassroots coders developing tools to empower users, government officials advocating for better internet safety laws, and everyday consumers looking to reclaim control of their digital lives.”

The new visuals have not yet been fully implemented everywhere on the Mozilla website. “We are planning to roll out the brand in different settings and surfaces with the intent to bring Mozilla back to the top of mind,” said Amy Bebbington, Mozilla’s brand head.

Source: Mozilla