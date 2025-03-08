This was a busy week, between announcements at Mobile World Congress, new Mac and iPad models, ongoing Microsoft Outlook outages, and much more. Here are the biggest stories from the past week you might have missed.

The Big News

Apple's MacBook Air line is fantastic for basic productivity work. I own a MacBook Air and I've never found myself longing for a Pro—it's an amazing laptop. If you've been looking to buy one, I have some good news for you—they are now cheaper, and they now have Apple's latest M4 chips. Continue reading...

The Mac Studio is Apple’s mid-range desktop Mac computer, between the entry-level Mac Mini and the high-power Mac Pro. Now, Apple has revealed new Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, paired with Thunderbolt 5. Continue reading...

The beloved Google Home Max will lose Sound Detection functionality on May 8th. Sound Detection, which requires a Nest Aware subscription, alerts smart home owners when their smart speakers detect a smoke alarm, carbon monoxide alarm, or a potential break-in. Continue reading...

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet provider, is appearing everywhere these days, and the next place you might find faster Wi-Fi speeds is on an upcoming United Airlines flight. Earlier this year, we learned the two were teaming up to improve in-flight internet, and now it's finally happening. Continue reading...

Now that the Thunderbird email client has an Android app, the Thunderbird team is finally setting its sights on iOS. An app beta, available via Test Flight, should arrive by the end of the year. Just don't expect too much from it. Continue reading...