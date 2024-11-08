Google has announced a bunch of new templates for Slides that could give your next presentation that professional polish without too much work.

Slides templates bring custom layouts, backgrounds, fonts, and color schemes, including sample or placeholder content that you can replace with your own stuff to build professional-looking presentations much faster. The built-in gallery lets you browse collections to find the right template for your needs. You can insert all slides from the template in your presentation to give it a uniform look or cherry-pick specific ones to use. The new template collection could make your life much easier if you have recently switched from PowerPoint to Slides.

To get to the templates, open the Slides home page, then click the new Templates button in the toolbar. Alternatively, you can click the Insert menu and choose the Templates option. For further information about templates on Slides, peruse Google's support page.

The company says the new Slides templates bring enough variety to cater to a wide range of use cases. If you use Slides for business presentations, you can pick between ready-made templates optimized for sales pitches, product roadmaps, and strategic plans.

Education users have templates for lesson plans, book reports, project reports, and similar. There are even templates to boost the collaboration among company staff from milestone celebrations to workshop facilitation to team game templates and beyond.

'Slides templates enable users to jumpstart their presentation, maintain a consistent look and feel, and focus on what matters most," the company explains. "More specifically, they help users overcome the blank canvas and spend less time on design by enabling them to dive straight into crafting compelling content that is visually cohesive and professional."

Your Google language must be set to the English (United States) locale to access the new templates. People who use another form of English, like "English (United Kingdom)" or "English (Australia)", won't have access to these templates.

To change your language in Google apps and services, sign in to your Google Account and select the Personal Info option on the left, then scroll down to "General preferences for the web," click Language > Edit, select a desired language, and hit the Save button. You must close and reopen your browser for the changes to take effect.

The updated library of templates is rolling out in stages, meaning not all Slides users will get them at the same time. If you don't see the new templates yet, check back in a few weeks. Google says the new templates will reach all users by the end of November. Both personal Gmail accounts and the various paid Workspace accounts can access them.

Google has promised more high-quality templates "in the coming months." You can also create your own templates on Google Slides.

