Many modern cars draw inspiration from past concept vehicles, blending futuristic tech with nostalgic design elements. These 10 new models showcase how automotive design has evolved while paying tribute to their iconic concept car predecessors.

Over the years, concept cars have captured our imaginations with bold designs and innovative features, often pushing the boundaries of what's possible. While many of these groundbreaking concepts remain on the drawing board, their influence continues to shape the vehicles we see on the road today.

Automakers frequently draw inspiration from these futuristic concepts, translating their visions into practical, production-ready models that offer a unique blend of style and technology. Whether it's a striking design feature, advanced technology, or a bold interpretation of a classic concept, the 10 cars that make up this list prove that the legacy of automotive innovation is alive and well.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources.

1 Chevrolet Corvette C8 (2020–Present)

Feature Derived: Mid-Engine Layout