Brother just expanded its monochrome printer lineup with three new models. The HL-L2460DW XL, MFC-L2900DW, and MFC-L2900DW XL are designed for homes and small businesses, featuring compact builds, advanced cloud features, better energy efficiency, and high print yield.

The black and white laser printer trio is 22% more energy efficient than the previous generation. They print 36 single-sided pages every minute and hold 250 20-pound sheets. You get automatic duplex printing across the board with these Brother printers. They also wake up faster from the sleep mode now.

Close

Brother Inc. promises at least 4,200 single-sided prints out of the preloaded cartridge (not counting the MFC-L2900DW). You can get up to 3,000 pages out of the Brother Genuine TN830 XL refill toner cartridge, and the TN835 replacement cartridge delivers 5,000 prints.

All three models support ethernet, USB, and wireless connectivity. You can print directly from cloud apps (Google Drive, Dropbox, EverNote, and SharePoint) using the 3.5-inch touchscreen onboard. The same screen has 18 customizable shortcuts to quickly launch print jobs. Alternatively, you can download the companion Brother Mobile Connect App to send print commands or configure your printer.

These printers are secured on three levels (document, network, and device) to keep your files and networks safe. The MFC-L2980DW model offers additional device security with its integrated NFC badge reader. This particular model also allows on-device editing of Microsoft Office files. That way you can make small edits to your Word documents or create new ones using the 3.5-inch touch display on the printer. For duplex printing and scanning, you can set this printer to automatically scan or copy two-sided pages with a single pass.

The HL-L2460DW XL is the most affordable of the three, priced at $199.99. You can pick up the MFC-L2900DW for $299, and the fully kitted out MFC-L2900DWXL starts from $349. The printers will be available from authorized retailers.

Source: Brother