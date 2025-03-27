Aston Martin has chopped the top of its V12-powered Vanquish, unveiling what it claims is the most powerful and fastest front-engine convertible on the market. With an impressive 824 horsepower and a top speed of 214 mph, it’s a bold claim that’s tough to dispute.

Aston has already earned the "Most Powerful Front-Engine Coupe" title with the Vanquish Coupe. And thanks to smart engineering and only a slight weight increase due to the more complex convertible top, the Vanquish Volante offers nearly all the performance of the coupe with the added benefit of being able to "drop the top".

The Vanquish Volante and Coupe Are Just as Extreme