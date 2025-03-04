Summary The new iPad 11th gen offers double storage, an A16 chip, and faster performance than its predecessors.

The base iPad model lacks Apple Intelligence but has Touch ID, a 12MP camera, and various color options.

Apple just updated the base-model iPad for the first time in over two years. While the entire lineup is still somewhat confusing, the cheapest and latest 11th-gen iPad now offers double the storage at the same price point as before, but it's also missing one big feature set.

Today, Apple took a minute to announce an all-new iPad Air with its powerful M3 chip built for Apple Intelligence, and a new Magic Keyboard. And while that announcement is getting most of the attention, the company quietly refreshed the base-model iPad, too. If you're in the market for an affordable iPad, the 11th gen model could be exactly what you had in mind when it arrives next week.

Interestingly enough, the new base iPad received a nice little glow-up, but unlike almost every other Apple product announced as of late, it's missing Apple Intelligence. It's still a decent upgrade with plenty to love, but if you want some AI on your iPad, this isn't the iPad for you.

New iPad 11th Generation

Apple

As expected, we're seeing very minor changes across the board here. This new iPad has the same design as the previous model, supports USB-C charging, and will be a great entry-level tablet.

The new 11th-gen iPad (2025) is now powered by an updated A16 chipset, rather than the older outdated A14 Bionic. According to Apple's press release, it'll be over 30% faster than the previous generation, while those updating from even older iPad models will see an increase of 50%, if not more. Basically, the new budget iPad is more powerful and faster than ever.

The iPad still has the same 10.9-inch screen as before, even if it's listed as 11 inches on Apple's site. Naturally, being the budget model, we're not getting a fancy anti-reflective coating, upgraded cameras, Face ID, or anything the more expensive models have to offer. And hey, that's ok. This iPad still has Touch ID integrated into the power button, decent bezels around the display, and a USB-C charging port.

Basically, it's the same iPad we're all familiar with. Only now is it available with more storage and is missing out on Apple Intelligence. Honestly, that might be a pro for some buyers and not a con.

iPad 11th Generation

The iPad 11th gen is a colorful and versatile tablet with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a powerful new A16 chip, and now comes with double the storage. You'll enjoy a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. It supports Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard Folio, and 5G connectivity.

More importantly, as mentioned above, the base iPad model now comes with “double the starting storage” for the same price as before. Meaning you'll get a 128GB iPad starting at $349, or you can upgrade to 256GB for $449 or 512GB for $649. While this is good news for consumers, it's a move Apple should have made several years ago. Then, as usual, education discounts make this tablet only $329.

The latest base-model iPad 11th generation comes in multiple fun color options, including blue, pink, silver, and yellow. It's available for pre-order today and will ship starting on March 12th.

Source: Apple