Acura has never attempted to be the most lavish nor the quickest automaker on the market. Instead, they aim to deliver luxury vehicles that offer excellent value for money. They have extended this mission with the launch of the ADX, the most affordable subcompact luxury SUV on the market.

The ADX aims to make luxury vehicles more accessible than before, with a price tag that just about anyone can justify. This new model will open Acura up to an entirely new market and demonstrates the brand’s commitment to putting value above all else. It definitely has some drawbacks, but on paper it seems like a fantastic option for those looking to dip their feet into the luxury segment.

We take a dive into Acura’s newest model, exploring its comfort, performance, and value. We find out what its strongest points are as well as what might hold it back. We also detail why we think it's such a standout option in such a heavily contested segment.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Acura websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed and MotorTrend.

The 2025 Acura ADX Undercuts All of Its Rivals