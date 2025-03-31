Many Windows users believe accessibility features are only for those with disabilities, but that’s not the case. I don't have a disability, but I use some accessibility features to be more productive. I can’t imagine using Windows without them. Here are some features you should try.

1 Use Live Captions to Follow the Video Easily

Sometimes, I speed up video playback to save time, but this can make the audio harder to follow. Other times, the speaker has a strong accent, the content includes technical jargon, or I'm at the library without headphones. In such situations, I rely on Windows’ Live Captions feature, which generates real-time captions for any audio, making it easy to read along.

To enable this feature, open the Settings app and navigate to Accessibility > Captions. Then, turn on the toggle next to "Live Captions." A pop-up will appear asking for permission to process voice data locally—click "Download" and wait for the setup to complete. Once enabled, Windows will generate live captions for any video you play.

If the feature gets turned off, you can quickly enable it using the shortcut Win+Ctrl+L. Additionally, you can customize the caption settings to suit your preferences.