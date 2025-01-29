Downloads are super helpful on Netflix, since they allow you to watch your favorite movies and shows while you're away from an internet connection. Still, for shows, if you have an iPhone you needed to tap "download" on every single episode you wanted to watch, which could get annoying and confusing. Android phones did this much better, and now, this is finally coming to iOS too.

Netflix has announced that the ability to download an entire season of a TV series with a single tap is finally coming to iOS devices. The feature was previously only offered on Android devices, and it's been standard functionality for the Android app for a while, so it's surprising to see that the Netflix app on iOS didn't support this. Still, this is finally coming to iPhones.

Corbin Davenport / How-To Geek Corbin Davenport / How-To Geek Corbin Davenport / How-To Geek Close

The new "season download" button will be conveniently located next to the share button within the Netflix app interface on iPhones and iPads. From there, you can just tap it quickly grab all episodes of your favorite shows for offline consumption. It's not really "new" functionality given that you could already download each episode individually, but having a shortcut to download all episodes at once is good to have—and you can actually make sure that you downloaded a whole season and you didn't forget one or two episodes. It's a lifesaver to keep around some shows on your phone for times when, for one, you're boarding a long flight without Wi-Fi and you need to keep your mind occupied.

Personally, I can't really sleep on flights or long bus rides, so keeping around a season of my favorite show can get me through a long trip pretty well. A season of a show can be anywhere between 10 to 20 episodes long, and if they're 45 minutes each, that's plenty of watch time while a plane takes off and lands on a different continent.

Source: Hollywood Reporter via MacRumors