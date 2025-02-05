Netflix has a huge catalog of shows and movies, with content suitable for adults and kids. As a parent, you want to be sure that if your kids are watching Netflix, they're not accessing content that isn't suitable for them.

How to Create a Kids Profile in Netflix

The first thing you should do when setting up parental controls for Netflix is set up a separate profile for your kids. This means you can apply content restrictions to the profile without affecting what you're able to watch yourself. It also means any shows that your kids watch don't influence your Netflix recommendations, so you don't find that Netflix keeps suggesting you watch Baby Shark's Space Adventure.

Netflix has a dedicated type of profile that is intended for children aged 12 and under, with a carefully curated selection of shows and movies that are suitable for younger kids. If you have teenagers, you can create a new adult profile but then add content restrictions, as explained later in the article.

To create a new profile on mobile, select the "My Netflix" tab and click the three-bar menu icon. Select "Manage Profiles" and click the "Add Profile" button. To create a profile for kids, toggle "Children's Profile" on or leave it off to create a new adult profile. Give the profile and name and tap "Save" to create the new profile.