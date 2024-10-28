Netflix has launched a new mobile feature called Moments, which allows subscribers to save and share their favorite scenes. It's available now on iOS, and will roll out to Android devices soon.

Netflix Moments lets users save and share their favorite scenes from shows and movies with others. The scenes can be shared with friends and family on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. The videos seemingly don't require the viewer to have a Netflix subscription, and Netflix didn't confirm if the feature works with all shows and movies.

To use Moments, users just need to tap the Moments icon at the bottom left of their screen while watching a show or movie. This will automatically save the current scene to their My Netflix tab. This saves about five seconds, and it saves the five seconds before a subscriber pressed the Moment button. So, users should press the button at the end of the clip they want to save.

Once saved, subscribers can revisit their saved Moments at any time or share them with others. This is a lot like how YouTube Clips works, but doesn't seem like it has as much control over length. You can also use this feature just to save scenes to replay later.

Netflix said in its announcement, "Whether you’re replaying the intense final showdown in BEEF or a spooky twist in Wednesday, Moments lets you save and share it all. And with Season 2 of Squid Game coming on Dec. 26, it’s the perfect time to revisit those nail-biting game sequences from Season 1 and get ready for what’s next."

Netflix Moments is now available on iPhone, and iPad and will roll out to Android devices in the coming weeks. The company didn't mention when it might be available to people watching Netflix on desktop computers.

Source: Netflix