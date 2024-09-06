A good microSD for gaming needs to be fast and offer enough space to store multiple games. The Lexar Play microSD card offers both, and is currently nearly half off.

microSDs are the storage option of choice for a variety of devices (particularly the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck), but the price of these tiny storage options can be surprisingly high. For example, if you're getting a microSD for a portable gaming device, you'll want a card that's both fast enough to load games and large enough to hold multiple titles.

Lexar's Play microSD card is built for gaming, but it doesn't usually come cheap. The 1TB model, which will hold all your Switch games and then some, normally costs $129.99. However, Lexar is currently having a sale on all sorts of storage options, and this massive card is only $66.49.

With a read speed of up to 160MB/s and a write speed of 100MB/s, it's only slightly slower than our recommendation for the best microSD overall, the Samsung Pro Plus. Given that the 1TB Pro Plus is currently available for $99.99, the Lexar Play is currently a much better deal.

The only catch is that you may have to wait a bit for the card—as of the time of writing, Amazon states that the Lexar Play will ship within one to two months. Granted, Amazon will often send products out sooner, but if you need a microSD card right now, you might want to opt for the 256GB model, available for $19.99, while you wait.

Looking for other storage options? Lexar's sale offers more than microSD cards. For example, the Lexar 480GB NQ100 Internal SSD is half off for just $30.49, while the 960GB version is $62.99. Make sure to give the sale a look!