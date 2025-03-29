Summary Narwal Freo Pro is an effective robot vacuum that uses tangle-free brushes and AI dirt-sensing technology.

The vacuum app is user-friendly, with smart mapping capabilities and various cleaning modes.

I was left impressed by the performance of both the vacuum and mopping features at this competitive price point.

The Narwal Freo Pro isn't the be-all-end-all of smart vacuums, but for its price point, it delivers an effective clean on par with competitors. I struggle to combat pet hair from two cats and a large dog, and this vacuum's tangle-free brushes and powerful AI dirt-sensing are up to the task.

Narwal Freo Pro 8 / 10 The Narwal Freo Pro is both a robot vacuum and mop, with intelligent features like AI DirtSense (for extra scrubbing and vacuuming), a DualFlow tangle-free system with auto-detangling side brushes and a zero-tangle roller brush to combat dirt and hair. Its intelligent features and easy-to-use app make it a great floor maintenance companion. Pros & Cons AI DirtSense technology keeps the mop running until floors are clean

Easy-to-use app

Terrific cleaning modes and easy home mapping

Tangle-free brushes

Good battery life Doesn't come sold with cleaning tablets

Replacement parts are fairly pricey

Occasionally got stuck on fluffy rugs $700 at narwal $700 at Amazon

Price and Availability

The Narwal Freo Pro is the 2025 addition to Narwal's brand of robot vacuums. Some of Narwal's other models (the Freo Z Ultra and the Freo X Ultra) retail for a whopping $1,400. The Narwal Freo goes for $899 on Amazon, but is often closer to $700 when on sale. The Freo Pro follows the Freo as a more affordable option, with a suggested retail price of $700.

The Freo Pro should be on sale from March 28, 2025, with a discount of $100. It will be available for purchase on Narwal's website and Amazon.