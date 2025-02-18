Nintendo is ending its My Nintendo Gold Points reward program. March will be the last month players can earn points, and then it will be discontinued.

Right now, Gold Points are given for buying different things like digital and physical games, Nintendo eShop cards, and items at the Nintendo New York store. When making a purchase, you get 5% of the purchase's value in Gold Points, which can be used as credit for similar purchases. The rules for how long the points last will stay the same, meaning they will still expire twelve months after you earn them. So, the last Gold Points will be available for use until March 24, 2026.

Any item ordered on the Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch, or Nintendo.com after the date will not come with Gold Points. This applies even if you use a Nintendo eShop gift card. Some stores might still sell these gift cards with Gold Points advertised, but they won't actually give you points when you use them anymore. The same goes for download codes.

If you purchase eligible physical games released on or before March 24, 2025, you will still earn Gold Points when you register them, but only at a rate of 1% of the Nintendo eShop price. After that date, any physical games released won’t earn Gold Points at all. Pre-orders are in a transition phase and can be tricky. If you pre-order eligible digital content before 9:29 PM PDT on March 24, 2025, you'll earn Gold Points. However, pre-orders after that time won’t earn any points.

Nintendo went over a lot of examples, but a good rule of thumb is that if you make any kind of purchase before 9:29 PM PDT on March 24, 2025, you get Gold Points. Any purchase at all after that date, regardless of what is advertised, will not come with Gold Points.

Source: Nintendo