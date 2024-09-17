Key Takeaways iPhone 16 features 25W wireless charging, promising to charge 50% of the phone's battery in 30 minutes, faster than competitors' offerings.

Apple's proprietary MagSafe charger is the only available option for 25W wireless charging for the iPhone 16's launch.

Third-party support for 25W wireless charging is anticipated, but no options have yet been announced.

Most of the hype around the iPhone 16 has revolved around its Camera Control button and extensive AI features. However, the new addition that could have the greatest impact on how you use your iPhone could be its 25W wireless charging capabilities. That is, if it receives the proper support.

The Future of Wireless Charging Is Here

Lucas Gouveia / Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

Wireless charging is still a nascent technology that’s rapidly developing. It was only in early 2023 that Apple opened up its MagSafe technology for use in the Qi2 wireless charging standard. This enabled the creation of magnetic 15W charging pucks that could be supported by any manufacturer’s device, not only Apple’s.

Now, Apple is already upping the ante with a 25W version of this wireless charging technology that—on paper, as we’ve yet to test it—outshines the capabilities of all its competitors. The claim by Apple is that it will charge 50% of your iPhone 16 in 30 minutes, which is impressive if it pans out.

The Qi2 standard was designed to evolve over time. Faster charging was always an inevitability, but the industry needs a chance to adapt. Don’t expect any day-one options not made by Apple. In the meantime, the iPhone 16 will still be able to use the wireless chargers you already own at the same speeds you’re used to.

There’s a Pricey Catch

Apple

Making use of 25W wireless charging will require that you purchase a new wireless charging dock. Since Qi2 hubs can cost upwards of $100, this doesn’t come cheap and may be a hard sell when 15W wireless charging already does its job admirably.

Apple’s own proprietary MagSafe charging puck is currently the only option on the market for 25W wireless charging and will run you $39 (or $49 if you want a 2-meter cable instead of a 1-meter one). You’ll need to supply your own 30W power adapter as well, something Apple will sell you for another $39.

This purchase may be easily circumvented, however, as any 30W adapter will allow the new 25W MagSafe charger to function at the peak of its ability. Still, any way you slice it, this is quite possibly the priciest way to charge your iPhone.

Hopefully Third-Party Support Is Coming

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Unfortunately, no major manufacturers (Apple aside) have 25W versions of their charging docks available for the iPhone 16’s launch, and they’re yet to make any announcement regarding plans to do so.

This means that for now, the touted faster wireless charging of the iPhone 16 is more a proof of concept rather than a realization of it. Apple’s singular puck isn’t going to satisfy the needs of most users who are accustomed to wireless charging stands that hold their phones at eye-level and charge multiple devices at once in a compact space.

It's all but an inevitability that third parties will bring 25W wireless charging to the market, so the question is more “when” than “if.” Since manufacturers need to work with Apple to implement MagSafe technology rather than the free market that is Qi2 charging, it’s possible these products could take a bit more time to come to fruition than they should.

Wired Charging Is Also Faster

Apple

While the wireless charging bump is exciting, it’s not the only juice boost the iPhone 16 is offering over its predecessor. While Apple hasn’t publicized this in its marketing, it’s confirmed that the iPhone 16 will also support up to 45W of USB-C wired charging.

A few things to keep in mind: while any USB-C cord is more than capable of outputting 45W, it may be trickier to find a charger that does. MacBook Pros don’t output at that wattage, let alone the 29W maximum wired charging speed of the iPhone 15. Many third-party power adapters will allow for it, though. I’d personally recommend the Anker 735 Charger, though there are more price-efficient options as well.

That’s ultimately the tale to tell when it comes to charging the iPhone 16. The possibilities are exciting, but it’ll take some time until they’re properly realized.