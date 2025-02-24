My Apple TV 4K offers the best streaming experience I've ever had, far better than my TV's built-in interface. But my favorite thing about the Apple TV has absolutely nothing to do with streaming.

If you're unfamiliar, the Apple TV is Apple's physical streaming box, not to be confused with the app of the same name. It can deliver 4K Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos content and works with all the major streaming services. And—my favorite part—if you let it idle for a while, it'll switch to an aerial screensaver.

Apple TV's Aerial Screensavers Are Stunning