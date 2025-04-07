Whenever I come across a new mobile game that I'm interested in, it turns out the game wasn't actually developed specifically for Android or even iPhones. Often enough, the game actually came out for PC several years ago. Many of my favorite Android games are ports of indie PC titles.

This is a great thing. I'm no longer concerned about platform exclusivity. I just want access to great games that play well on the device I'm using. Many indie PC games happen to feel just as at home on mobile devices, if not more so.

​Mouse-Based Games Adapt Well to Touchscreens

It's easy to connect a Bluetooth-controller to a smartphone, and that's one of the regular ways I pull out my personal favorite gamepad. Yet since the overwhelming majority of phones