If you're like me, then manually organizing your media is not something you do for fun. So, instead of having a jumbled mess of a Plex library, here's my top tip to keep your media neat and tidy.

Why Organization Matters in Plex

Plex is very picky about its file names and folder structures. While you can throw a bunch of MP4 or MKV files into a single folder and have Plex semi-organize it all, having a proper folder structure and file naming scheme is a much better alternative.

The reason Plex is so picky about file names and folders is that it relies on that information to know what a piece of media is. Let's say that you ripped your MythBusters DVDs to put on your Plex server, and named the files Mythbusters1.mkv, Mythbusters2.mkv, etc. Well, Plex wouldn't quite know what to do with that.

For Plex to properly name and categorize a show by its seasons, you need to have a specific naming scheme. For TV shows, it'd be like so: MythbustersS1E1.mkv. S1 relates to the season, and E1 relates to the episode. Specials are labeled S0, and so on. Multipart episodes can get even more complicated.

However, instead of having to name all of your media manually, there's software that will handle all of that for you.

How Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, and Readarr Simplify Organization

If you're ready to organize your Plex media library the easy way, check out the *arr apps. These apps completely automate your media organization.

Sonarr focuses on TV series. Radarr is for movies. Lidarr handles your music. And Readarr is perfect for book lovers (though it's the least complete app on the list.) I'm going to explain how to organize media in Sonarr, but the rest of the apps function identically, just with slightly different folder structures.

Once you have Sonarr installed, you'll need to configure a few things. The first one is where your media is stored. After that, you're off to the races. Sonarr can take the media that it finds in that folder and automatically organize it, or you can give it some general organizational help to start with.

Instead of manually creating all the TV shows, movies, or other folders, you can let the *arr apps do it for you. Start by creating your top-level folder structure. I'd recommend something like this: Media > TV Shows, Movies. Then, simply navigate to Settings > Media Management and toggle on "Show Advanced." Begin by adding the TV Shows folder you already made to the Root Paths at the bottom. Then, you'll want to toggle a few settings.