After more than 18 months since its debut, the Ford Mustang GTD is officially in production. According to CEO Jim Farley, the first 10 carbon-bodied, record-breaking 'Stangs are being assembled at the same facility that produced the GT supercar, with customer deliveries expected soon.

Speaking on the 'Spike's Car Radio' podcast with Spike Feresten and Jonny Lieberman, Farley shared that the car has successfully passed all the "engineering and supply chain hurdles" and is now in full production.

Engineered for the Road, Built for the Track