Summary MSI's gaming tower features a 1080p touchscreen, which makes it simple to customize your PC.

The built-in touchscreen offers endless possibilities for gamers, office workers, and content creators.

The pre-built desktop's zero configuration and high-end specs make it ideal for both enthusiasts and newcomers.

While companies have been putting displays on PC cases for many years, MSI's new gaming tower takes this aesthetic up a notch. There is a built-in 1080p touchscreen on the front, and I absolutely love it.

PC Cases With Displays Aren’t New, but MSI Knocked It Out of the Park

I remember it like it was yesterday. The year was 2016, and I worked as a custom PC builder and repair technician. iBuyPower had just announced Project Snowblind, one of the first mass-produced PC cases to feature a side-panel display, and I wanted one so badly.

iBuyPower

Things have progressed a lot since 2016, however, and more computer companies are including displays on their cases. MSI's latest implementation of a screen on a PC case, announced at CES 2025, has me obsessing over the thought of having this in my office though.

A Built-in Touchscreen Means the Opportunities Are Endless

MSI didn't stop at just replacing one of the panels with a standard display. Instead, the company opted to put a 13-inch 1080p touchscreen on the front of its latest computer, dubbed the MEG VISION X AI 2nd generation.

While I love the idea of a display on the side of a case, I love the thought of it being a touchscreen even more. Having a touchscreen means not only can you use it to view information about your PC, but also interact with it, delivering way more opportunities for customization than just a standard screen.

Not only is the touchscreen functional, it's an aesthetic enhancement too. Instead of having your case look the same at all times, you'll be able to customize the look and feel of the case at a moment's notice. You could replace the background with chroma-green to edit the content of it in post-production video workflows, put your company logo up when recording videos, or simply change the wallpaper daily to have a fresh look in your office all the time.

This Is the Perfect Accessory for the Home Office or PC Battlestation

Whether you're a gamer or take Zoom calls all day, the MSI MEG VISION X AI's built-in touchscreen can lend a hand at your setup. Gamers can take advantage of things like having system monitoring, chat windows, Discord, or other gaming-focused apps when streaming or playing with friends.

MSI

However, office workers can also benefit by keeping documents open while on a Zoom call, having Teams open alongside your standard work, or anything else. It would be great to be able to have a second monitor on your desk without having to have a second monitor.

Zero Configuration Makes It an Ideal Option for Both Enthusiasts and PC Newcomers

One of the best parts of not just buying a case with a display, but buying a pre-built PC with a case that has a display, is the lack of setup required. Since MSI is doing the full kit-and-kaboodle here, you'll find that the screen will be ready-to-go the moment you pull it out. Not only that, but there's also a built-in mic and speaker, which means you could, in theory, use this desktop without any external displays.

Given that the desktop is fairly high-end, too, it'll have enough power to handle anything you throw at it as well. Featuring NVIDIA's RTX 5000-series graphics cards, alongside Intel's 2nd generation of Core Ultra processors, you'll be able to simply unbox this desktop and get right to work.

I Wish MSI Sold This as a Standalone Case So I Could Build My Own PC

I really do love the aesthetic of the MSI MEG VISION X AI all around. The case looks great, the screen looks fantastic, and having a built-in mic and speaker is pretty great too. However, I'm not really a pre-built PC guy.

While pre-built desktops have come a long way since I started with custom PCs back in 2014 (was that really a decade ago?) I still prefer to build my own systems. Because of that, I would love to be able to just buy MSI's case and use it in my own build. Having a screen like that on my desk would be super useful, especially as I work to reconfigure my home office in 2025.