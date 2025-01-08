Many gaming PC owners (or potential owners) would prefer to build their own systems, but MSI is hoping you'll reconsider with a unique feature: a giant touchscreen on the front of its new prebuilt gaming PC.

MSI has announced the MEG VISION X AI 2nd prebuilt gaming desktop. This is your standard, run-of-the-mill prebuilt gaming PC in a lot of ways, except you get a few things that, while gimmicky, aren't really easily achievable in a regular PC you build with your own sweat and tears. The most notable one is the addition of a 13-inch touchscreen. This FHD touchscreen integrates with the MSI AI app and voice interaction, allowing users to adjust performance settings and access various AI-powered widgets. The display can also function as a secondary screen if you want it to.

MSI puts a lot of emphasis on the fact that this screen will have some AI settings, and we don't know how that will look like or if they'll even be useful (remember that we're in the age where all companies will put gimmicky AI "features" on their hardware and software to earn easy, low-hanging investor points). But the fact that there's a whole screen built into this desktop PC already makes it pretty unique among its competition. As we mentioned, you also have the option to use it as a second screen if you want to, although we don't know how well that will work unless you have your monitor right alongside your computer.

Under the hood, the system boasts Intel's Core Ultra 9 processor 285K. It supports four DDR5 UDIMM slots for smooth operation as well as NVMe SSDs compatible with PCIe 5.0. It also features NVIDIA's latest RTX 5000-series cards.

MSI didn't disclose pricing or availability info about this computer, but you can keep an eye on MSI's online store to know more.

Source: MSI