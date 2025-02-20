MSI has released the Modern MD272UPSW, a Smart Monitor running Google TV. This is MSI's first Smart Monitor with Google TV, but a 27-inch monitor doesn't seem to be a good idea compared to its larger competitors.

This is likely MSI's response to ASUS, Samsung, and LG, who also released similar monitors running smart TV operating systems. MSI's Smart Monitor is 27-inches long but has 4K UHD resolution and an IPS screen covering 94% of Adobe RGB and 98% DCI-P3 colors. It features Dolby Audio technology with different sound modes, such as Standard, Cinema, and Music.

This is built on the Google TV software platform, which allows users to access streaming services, apps, and personalized content recommendations. You can use voice commands with Google Assistant and manage two devices on one screen through a feature called Multi-Control, using one set of keyboard and mouse (sold separately). The wireless display feature lets you mirror your screen from compatible devices using Google Cast and Miracast. It comes with a remote and can use Google Assistant, which is very handy when your phone is not around.

The monitor has multiple connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4a, a LAN port (RJ45), and a USB Type-C port that delivers 65W of power. It also comes with the expected built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. For comfort, it has a stand that adjusts in four ways—tilt, height, swivel, and pivot—and doesn’t require any tools for setup. The monitor is designed to save energy, meeting several energy efficiency standards like Energy Star, ErP Lot 6, CEL, and MEPS.

While this offers many productivity features, such as support for remote work with wireless display and Multi-Control, it also focuses on entertainment with its high-quality visuals and Dolby Audio. Just keep in mind that some features may require compatibility with specific devices or depend on regional availability.

When comparing the MSI Modern MD272UPSW to something like the ASUS ZenScreen, there are clear differences. The ZenScreen (31.5-inch ultra-high-definition monitor) is a bigger monitor and the resolution is incredibly similar to the MSI. So, in terms of size, the ASUS is a clear winner.

On the other hand, the MSI Modern MD272UPSW may not be as large but smaller screens tend to look better at higher resolutions. There's not as many pixels to worry about, and the screen can handle everything that is happening. There is also the bonus that this monitor will be much lighter than the ZenScreen thanks to its size.

Even though the monitor might have the guts of a smart TV, it won't replace your living room television. Regular TVs are designed with the idea of a standard 24 FPS for movies and television, while gaming monitors are meant to be higher and tend to sacrifice quality for responsiveness. So using these monitors to replace a living room isn't the best move.

The MSI Modern Smart Monitor is available on MSI's online store, though it's listed as sold out as of the time of writing.

Source: MSI