NUC computers were previously pretty much only made by Intel, but the company sold off the brand to ASUS and it's also occasionally used by other brands. Now, MSI has just launched its latest NUC tiny PC, which, although business-first, might still be a pretty good option for you.

MSI has introduced the Cubi NUC 13MQ, a new mini PC designed for businesses. It builds on the features of the previous Cubi NUC 1M, but now includes Intel vPro technology. Intel vPro, if you're not aware, is Intel's larger umbrella of security features, which means that this tiny PC is held to a pretty high standard when it comes to security. This brings enhanced security, remote management capabilities, improved performance, and greater stability. If you're not going to use this for business purposes, then it's probably just a marketing term that encompasses extra features you're not really going to use.

The Cubi NUC 13MQ is aimed at IT administrators who need to deploy secure and efficient computing solutions across their organizations. Intel vPro provides hardware-based security features and allows for remote management, reducing the need for on-site support and minimizing downtime. The mini PC also prioritizes sustainability. It's made with recycled materials and comes in recyclable packaging. Additionally, it includes MSI Power Meter software to help optimize energy use.

The computer itself is still pretty good. It comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1365U, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. There's also Windows 11 Home as the default operating system, but you might want to swap that out for Windows 11 Pro for more business and productivity features. Most Linux distros should also work well.

You can learn more about the mini PC at MSI's website, but it's not available for purchase yet, and MSI didn't mention specific pricing or availability.

Source: MSI