MSI is gearing up to give the Steam Deck (and the likes) some competition with the new MSI Claw 8 AI+. MSI announced this new gaming handheld PC at IFA, which is (once again) powered by Intel silicon. Fans can test it out at the MSI booth at the IFA 2024 show in Berlin.

The Claw 8 AI+ has the latest Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processor inside that is supposedly more power efficient. The "AI" in the handheld’s title refers to the advanced NPUs in these next-gen Intel processors. Intel promises they’re better at AI workloads and 25% more battery efficient. When it hits shelves, the Claw 8 AI+ will be the first handheld gaming PC to run on the next-gen Core Ultra processor and integrated Arc Graphics. Most handheld PCs in this category feature AMD’s Ryzen processors.

Last year’s Claw got some mixed reviews, and some outright discouraged gamers from buying it. This time around, MSI says it “has actively listened to user feedback and upgraded several hardware specifications accordingly, such as adding an additional Thunderbolt 4-supported USB-C port, enhancing the tactile feel of the LB/RB buttons, increasing battery capacity, and replacing the charger with a lighter wall-mounted charger.”

MSI has stretched the Claw screen size to 8 inches with a 1080P resolution and 120Hz refresh rate (up from the 7-inch screen on the previous model). Other than the extra thunderbolt port and the more energy-efficient processor, the Claw 8 AI+ rocks a much bigger 80Wh battery. The original Claw had a 53 Wh cell. In addition to the 16GB version, the Claw 8 AI+ will also come with a 32GB LPDDR5 variant.

You'll get a free one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass with the Claw 8 AI+. The official release date for this handheld will be announced later, and the storage options also remain a small mystery for now.

Source: MSI