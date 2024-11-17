One of the biggest advantages Windows has over Linux is Microsoft Paint (I'm only half kidding here). This stalwart creativity tool is still beloved by many. So, let's even the playing field with some simple Linux drawing apps that provide a similar experience.

Why Do People Still Love Microsoft Paint So Much?

One of the biggest draws for Windows way back in the 90s was the selection of apps (or programs, as it was fashionable to call them at the time) that it shipped with. This included Notepad, WordPad (rest in peace), a calculator, and later, even a web browser (the venerable Internet Explorer). Arguably the most popular of these productivity tools was Paint.

Whether it's nostalgia or just its pure simplicity, there's nothing quite like Microsoft Paint for some low-res creativity. For decades it's been the go-to for kids, bored office workers, and internet trolls for throwing together janky-looking pixelated masterpieces.

That's why it was baffling when Microsoft indicated that it would be killed off. Instead (perhaps due to public backlash), they've made some updates to it. However, most purists will eschew this updated version for the original version that shipped unchanged in Windows operating systems for the better part of two decades.

So, to keep with the vibe of the original Paint, this list focuses on simple drawing tools - no PhotoShop alternatives like Gimp allowed!

Tux Paint

Tux Paint looks clunky, but it's easy to use and has a lot of charm. It's got big buttons with identifiable icons, so it's great for kids. TuxPaint is available in most default Linux software repositories. You can install it in a few seconds on Ubuntu by running sudo apt install tuxpaint.

Pinta

The Pinta project is a lightweight drawing and image editing tool for Linux with a few extra features (like layers and transparency) that bring it closer to the popular Paint.net Windows app. It's still super simple to use, and is a great Paint alternative for Linux. You can install it in Ubuntu by running sudo apt install pinta.

KolourPaint

KolourPaint is a simple drawing app designed for the KDE desktop environment (but you can still run it in other desktop environments). While it doesn't offer anything beyond the other Paint clones on this page, if you're a KDE fan, it's worth a look. Install it on Ubuntu by running sudo apt install kolourpaint.

JS Paint

Run a full clone of the most popular version of Microsoft Paint right in your web browser using JS Paint. It works on any device with a modern browser, and there's no need for installation. You can download and keep your finished masterpieces when you're done.

Microsoft Paint (Wine)

If you're up for a bit of tinkering, the best alternative to Microsoft Paint for Linux is Microsoft Paint for Windows. The Wine project lets your run Windows apps on Linux, so why not give it a shot and run Paint?

Feeling Creative?

If you're looking for more advanced image editing and drawing tools, check out our list of the best Adobe alternatives for creatives, and our free alternatives to Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud Subscriptions.