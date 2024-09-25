Key Takeaways The Moto Tag uses Google's Find My Device network to provide the precise location of the tracker.

The tracker and app are Android's answer to Apple's Find My network, and they work better than the competition.

The Moto Tag is very similar to the AirTag in form and function, both to its advantage and disadvantage.

When it comes to the world of Bluetooth trackers, I thought they were all more or less the same. However, the Moto Tag aims to be better than Android's previous offerings. It's not perfect, but this Bluetooth tracker is more than a few steps in the right direction.

Moto Tag 8 / 10 The Moto Tag is the first UWB-enabled Bluetooth tracker to join Android's Find My Device network. It features a user-replaceable battery, IP67 durability, and a design compatible with Apple AirTag accessories. Pros Uses Google's Find My Device network

After initial setup, all features work flawlessly

Uses Bluetooth, Ultra Wideband, and Google's network to give a precise location of the tag Cons No way to attach to most devices without an additional accessory

Two apps required for all features

Price and Availability

The Motorola Moto Tag is available at Motorola's store and Amazon. You can grab one Moto Tag for $29.99 or a four-pack for $99.99. There are two colorways: Jade Green and Starlight Blue. Currently, the four-pack only comes with two of each color.

Specifications Brand Motorola Material Plastic Connectivity Bluetooth, Ultra Wideband (UWB) Range 100m Water Resistance IP67 Dimensions 1.26 x 1.26 x 0.31 inches Expand

Setup: Not Flawless, But Easy Enough

When I began setting up the Moto Tag, I downloaded the Moto Tag app (only available on Android), but my phone had issues recognizing the tracker. I eventually realized I needed to set the tag up in Google Find My Device first.

Google's Find My Device is the company and Android's answer to Apple's Find My, but initially, I was surprised I needed it for the Moto Tag. I have only previously used Tile devices, and everything about the trackers is handled in the company's app. I also don't want multiple apps downloaded to make one thing work, so I wasn't too excited to need two for the Moto Tag.

After the tracker was registered with Google Find My Device, I could use the Moto Tag app, update the firmware, and set the tag up to find my phone (which is, ironically, what I use Bluetooth trackers for the most). There were no hiccups from there, but you can more or less only use the Moto Tag app for those two features and Google Find My Device for everything else. As it turns out, that's a very good thing.

Google Find My Device Is the Star of the Show

By testing the Moto Tag, I also got to try out Google Find My Device. The app (and the tracker) use Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) to find anything within 100 feet, but if you happen to leave the tag somewhere that's not in your general vicinity, Find My Device will use the Bluetooth of Android phones on the network to track down your device. This works the same way as Apple's Find My Network to a T, even to the extent that I found my Pixel Buds were automatically added to the app as if they were AirPods.

And I was shocked about how well the app actually worked. When the Moto Tag was in my home, it would tell me that, and I could use the app to find exactly where it was by using my phone as a detector. It was like I was playing a game of 'hot and cold' with my reward being that I could easily find my wallet after forgetting where I put it this time.

The Moto Tag would also play a sound to help the search, though I find that less effective if it's in a place where noise is dampened, like in the aforementioned wallet. Having the phone give me hints was a welcome addition.

If it wasn't in my apartment, the Find My Device would quickly find the Moto Tag and give a small, general area of where it is. Then, when I got to that area, I could use the same steps to find it.

Before trying out the Moto Tag, my only extensive experience with Bluetooth trackers was with Tile. Tile was Android users 'go-to tracker and generally worked well. However, Tile trackers are not compatible with the Google Find My Device app, and testing the Moto Tag really showed me their limitations.

For example, it would often take my Tile tracker two or three times to find and ring my phone when it was in my home, but the Moto Tag always found it on the first try. I also can't replace the battery on my Tile Slim, meaning it became useless after a couple of years, but the Moto Tag makes it easy to replace the battery.

If anything, this makes me hope that Motorola will expand on the Moto Tag line and release different types of trackers because I'm thoroughly impressed with it and the Google Find My Device network.

Not Much of a Looker

Despite all the good the Moto Tag has going for it, it's not perfect. For one, the Bluetooth tracker is just not all that nice looking. I am not a fan of the bright (but somehow not bright) Jade Green of the review unit we received, and while the Starlight Blue looks better, it's just not interesting looking compared to an AirTag or some of the more unique Tile designs.

It might seem like a trite point, but aesthetics are important because many Bluetooth trackers will end up on keychains and be visible to anyone. It'd be a big plus if they also looked good!

This leads me to another point—there is no way to attach a Moto Tag to a keyring without a holder or some other type of accessory. AirTags have this same problem (and in fact, AirTag holders can also hold Moto Tags), but Motorola didn't need to mimic Apple in all aspects. It's a strange choice not to let you attach a keyring to the tag or include a basic holder to attach the tracker to your keys.

Should You Buy the Moto Tag?

If you own an Android phone and are in the market for a Bluetooth tracker, you should definitely pick up a Moto Tag. It is Android's answer to the AirTag, and while it's not perfect, it's one of the best offerings currently on the market. I'm hoping Motorola expands the line in the future, as it would likely clear up the few issues with the tracker and fully cement them as the best.