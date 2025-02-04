German automakers are renowned for their ability to perfectly blend luxury and sportiness into a single package. Brands like Mercedes-Benz lead the way in comfort, while the likes of BMW rule the streets. However, finding a used model that is going to be easy on your bank account is not easy.

While you can come across tons of used German cars for an affordable price, there are plenty that don’t have the best reputation for reliability. If you’re looking to not bleed money repairing your car, you have to pick something that walks the line between affordability and reliability.

Using up-to-date data from verified owners alongside used pricing from second-hand markets, we’ve put together a list of affordable German cars that are equally reliable. These cars offer tons of comfort and class for under $15,000. If treated right and maintained properly, they will also last you a long time.

In compiling this article, we have cross-referenced information for vehicle reliability, maintenance, and pricing from sources like J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, RepairPal, CarEdge, Consumer Reports, and TopSpeed to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible. All used pricing data was sourced from Edmunds. Please note that we have ranked the following models based on least reliable to most reliable.

10 2016 BMW 3-Series

Reliability Score: 83/100

BMW Front 3/4 shot of a 2016 BMW 3-Series

If you're a driving enthusiast, the 3-Series has always been one of the best and most refined sedans that you can buy. Like many other 3-Series, the 2016 model perfectly balances sharp and exciting handling with a ride quality that is still pliable enough to be comfortable. The average list price of this Beemer currently sits at an easy-going $14,082.

Reliability

When it comes to buying a BMW, you have to carefully pick which model you drive home if you care about reliability. Luckily, the 2016 3-Series sits on the safe side, with an above average score for quality and reliability. Long term maintenance is the tricky part with any BMW, though, with CarEdge estimating the compact sedan's maintenance costs in its first ten years to be $4,024 more than the average luxury sedan.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $1,157 (RepairPal)

$1,157 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $13,749 (CarEdge)

$13,749 (CarEdge) 2016 Recalls: 5

5 Worst 3-Series Year To Buy Used: 2006

9 2016 Audi A3

Reliability Score: 83/100

Audi Front 3/4 action shot of a 2014 Audi A3

If you're looking for a good mix of premium levels of comfort and fun, Audi is another brand that may entice you. While not quite as hard-edged as the 3-Series, the brand's entry level A3 has a ton to offer. Despite being the most affordable car in their stable, the A3 doesn't skimp on interior quality. You can grab one now for the average price of $13,563.

Reliability

Most of the time, Audi doesn't really enter the conversation when it comes to reliability, with a shoddy history of late. However, there are some models that are somewhat immune to this reputation, with the A3 still ranking quite highly. Its maintenance costs are also about average for the segment, meaning it is much more affordable to keep running than the equivalent BMW.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $741 (RepairPal)

$741 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $9,278 (CarEdge)

$9,278 (CarEdge) 2016 Recalls: 6

6 Worst A3 Year To Buy Used: 2006

8 2018 Volkswagen Jetta

Reliability Score: 86/100

Volkswagen Front 3/4 shot of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta

If you're looking for something a little more simple and sensible, where else would you look but Volkswagen. The Jetta may not be as plush or as luxurious on the inside, but it has plenty to offer. Its interior is incredibly spacious, and it has more trunk space than most of its rivals. It can also be had for an average price of $13,563, which is pretty good for a 2018 model.

Reliability

When aiming for sensibility, one area that matters quite a lot to buyers is reliability. While Volkswagen may not always get this right, the Jetta proves that when they do, they can build cars that will truly last. Compared to some of the luxury sedans on this list, the Jetta is also super affordable to maintain. Just be aware that there are recalls for this model year's brakes and its fuel injection system.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $609 (RepairPal)

$609 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $5,943 (CarEdge)

$5,943 (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 3

3 Worst Jetta Year To Buy Used: 2009

7 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Reliability Score: 86/100

Mercedes-Benz Front 3/4 action shot of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The C-Class is one of the most iconic luxury sedans that Mercedes-Benz has ever produced. It is lithe and enjoyable to drive, with a cabin that is beyond refined. The third generation W204 is also widely considered to be the best of the bunch, with post-2012 facelift models being even more attractive. You can drive a 2014 model home for an average of $11,589.

Reliability

Mercedes has gone through eras of fantastic levels of reliability and eras where they have been riddled with issues. The W204 C-Class, thankfully, sits in the latter, beating much more modern sedans when it comes to reliability scores. The C-Class is also one of the most affordable Mercs to run, with its long term maintenance costs being about average for its class, according to CarEdge.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $739 (RepairPal)

$739 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $11,075 (CarEdge)

$11,075 (CarEdge) 2014 Recalls: 6

6 Worst C-Class Year To Buy Used: 2008

6 2016 BMW 5-Series

Reliability Score: 86/100

BMW Front 3/4 action shot of a 2014 BMW 5-Series

The BMW 5-Series used to be just as much a blend of sportiness and comfort as the 3-Series. However, in recent times, the German brand has opted to make their mid-size sedan more of a cruiser. While this means things like the handling is duller, the ride quality and interior features are exceptional. A used 2016 model goes for an average of $13,494.

Reliability

The 2016 5-series sedan scores quite impressively when it comes to quality and reliability. There are some things to be aware of, with electrical problems being fairly common, but when maintained properly this Beemer can last for hundreds of thousands of miles. Be prepared for the maintenance bill, though, with CarEdge estimating ten year maintenance costs to be $4,357 higher than the average luxury sedan.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $1,046 (RepairPal)

$1,046 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $14,082 (CarEdge)

$14,082 (CarEdge) 2016 Recalls: 10

10 Worst 5-Series Year To Buy Used: 2008

5 2013 Audi A4

Reliability Score: 87/100

Audi Front 3/4 action shot of a 2013 Audi A4

For 2013, Audi refreshed their A4 sedan, giving it a more attractive front fascia. Some other changes made the interior a more comfortable place to be, and the brand also switched out the hydraulic power steering system for an electric unit instead. This stylish sedan offers a premium cabin and sporty handling dynamics to boot and can be yours for around $9,657.

Reliability

The A4 has a pretty good reputation for longevity, with owners praising its sturdy powertrains over the years and its fantastic built quality. Once again, the brand keeps estimated long term maintenance costs lower than its main competitors, with the A4 sitting at the average line. When buying used, make sure that the cooling system has been seen to as there are two recalls issued due to faults.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $739 (RepairPal)

$739 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $9,411 (CarEdge)

$9,411 (CarEdge) 2013 Recalls: 4

4 Worst A4 Year To Buy Used: 2006

4 2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Reliability Score: 88/100

Mercedes-Benz Front 3/4 action shot of a 2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

If you're happy to go with a fairly old model, you can still pick up an S-Class for under $15,000. A 2007 model will set you back around $10,744. While it may not be the most modern option, lacking some of the digital pizzazz that other cars on this list have, you'll be hard-pressed to find a luxury sedan with a more comfortable ride or a classier interior than this.

Reliability

The 2007 S-Class is nearly 20 years old. If you're looking to pick one up, you need to know that it'll be more work than simply taking it in for a service every now and then, as parts will definitely have deteriorated. However, the 2007 model year is the best way to go if you're looking to maximize on reliability, with one of the best reputations of any model year of the nameplate.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $1,344 (RepairPal)

$1,344 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $12,632 (CarEdge)

$12,632 (CarEdge) 2007 Recalls: 2

2 Worst S-Class Year To Buy Used: 2002

3 2017 Volkswagen Passat

Reliability Score: 88/100

Volkswagen Front 3/4 action shot of a 2015 Volkswagen Passat

The Passat perfectly represents what Volkswagen aims to achieve with their mainstream vehicles. Its styling is reserved yet classy, it rides comfortably on the highway, and it is loaded with standard features. However, it doesn't try to be anything more than it is, sticking to its role as functional and reliable transportation. On the used market, the 2017 model lists for an average of $12,657.

Reliability

Aligning with its identity of sensible functionality, the Passat is a generally affordable car to run. This is in no small part thanks to how well put together it is, with its reliability score being well above average. Its maintenance costs are about average for a mid-size sedan, meaning that it is much cheaper to keep in working order than many of its German cousins on this list.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $639 (RepairPal)

$639 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $5,857 (CarEdge)

$5,857 (CarEdge) 2017 Recalls: 7

7 Worst Passat Year To Buy Used: 2013

2 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Reliability Score: 88/100

Mercedes-Benz Front 3/4 action shot of a 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sitting between the C-Class and the S-Class, you'll find the E-Class, a sedan that balances the opulence of the S-Class with the agility of the C-Class. While you have to be willing to opt for an older model if you want to keep to your budget of $15,000, the 2012 E-Class has plenty to offer, as long as you're okay going without a massive screen mounted to your dash. You can take home a 2012 model for an average price of $12,146.

Reliability

Once again, going with a model this old means that you have to be willing to accept that it will take a bit of work and some extra money to keep your E-Class in good order. However, this sedan is one of the sturdiest that Mercedes has ever built, with a durable motor and a well-engineered suspension system.