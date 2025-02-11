Buying a used car can be a gamble. That’s why reliability is easily one of the most important factors in choosing a second-hand vehicle. However, if you know where to look, there are plenty of sturdy American-built options that won’t drain your bank account.

While American cars generally have a somewhat mixed reputation, there are plenty of reliable choices. Even those on a tight budget can find something good and solid. With $15,000 in your pocket, you can still find something well-built that offers impressive levels of comfort and decent performance.

Trawling the used market, we’ve found ten vehicles which we think offer the best level of reliability without you having to spend more than $15,000 up front. We outline their strengths and weaknesses, how much you can expect to pay for maintenance, and what recalls you should keep your eye out for.

In compiling this article, we have cross-referenced information for vehicle reliability, maintenance, and pricing from sources like TopSpeed, J.D. Power, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, RepairPal, CarEdge, and Consumer Reports to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible. Please note that we have ranked the following models based on least to most reliable.

10 2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Reliability Score: 82/100

Chevrolet Front 3/4 shot of a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic

The Sonic comes from an age where subcompact cars were all the rage. It went up against the Toyota Yaris, the Honda Fit, and the Ford Fiesta. It may not be flashy or exciting to drive, but it delivers a comfortable drive. You can grab a 2017 model in hatchback or sedan form for an average price of $9,340.

Reliability

For such a small car, the Sonic isn't super cheap to maintain. When looking at its maintenance costs in its first ten years, we see that it costs $460 more than the average hatchback. At least the simplicity of its engineering means that it remains fairly reliable.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $536 (RepairPal)

$536 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $6,190 (CarEdge)

$6,190 (CarEdge) 2017 Recalls: 0

0 Worst Sonic Year To Buy Used: 2012

9 2016 Lincoln MKZ

Reliability Score: 84/100

Lincoln Front 3/4 shot of a 2013 Lincoln MKZ

Back in 2016, there were few entry-level sedans that came as well-equipped as the MKZ from the word go. It may not have been the quickest or the most spacious sedan, but it is stacked with modern features. If you'd like to get your hands on this mustachioed sedan, they list at an average of $12,56.

Reliability

The MKZ can be had with a two-liter four-banger, a 3.7-liter V-6, or in hybrid guise. Regardless, you'll find it is a fairly sturdy machine. When compared to the average luxury sedan, the MKZ is a little more expensive to maintain on average, which is disappointing because it isn't particularly luxurious to begin with.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $831 (RepairPal)

$831 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $8,658 (CarEdge)

$8,658 (CarEdge) 2016 Recalls: 7

7 Worst MKZ Year To Buy Used: 2008

8 2018 Ford Fusion

Reliability Score: 85/100

Ford Front 3/4 shot of a 2017 Ford Fusion

Depending on which model of Fusion you go with, you get a very different experience. In any guise, however, you'll note the sedan's extremely good looks. It has a high ceiling for comfort and can also be pretty sporty when equipped right. The average 2018 model will set you back $13,635.

Reliability

There is a plethora of powertrains choices available on the Fusion, with multiple four-cylinders, a V-6, a hybrid, and a plug-in hybrid. The traditional hybrid and the gas engines will give you the best level of reliability. Maintenance on this sedan is about average for its segment.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $581 (RepairPal)

$581 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $6,785 (CarEdge)

$6,785 (CarEdge) 2018 Recalls: 2

2 Worst Fusion Year To Buy Used: 2010

7 2015 Ford Taurus

Reliability Score: 85/100

Ford Front 3/4 shot of a 2013 Ford Taurus

The Taurus is perhaps best known for the sleeper SHO model, which delivers an insane 365 horsepower. However, the Ford is also a pretty great all-rounder when equipped with lesser engines, with a comfortable interior and smooth ride. A 2015 model lists for an average price of $11,458.

Reliability

While the impressive turbocharged SHO model sounds appealing, you're more likely to get to high mileages with the naturally aspirated V-6 instead. Be aware that there have been recalls issued on this model for its suspension, fuel pump, and parking brake, among other things.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $697 (RepairPal)

$697 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: N/A (CarEdge)

N/A (CarEdge) Total Recalls: 5

5 Worst Taurus Year To Buy Used: 2002

6 2013 Cadillac CTS

Reliability Score: 86/100

Cadillac Front 3/4 shot of a 2008 Cadillac CTS

It may not be as nimble as some of its competitors, but the CTS features a roomy and classy interior that will make just about anyone feel comfortable. For its age, it also has a pretty impressive infotainment suite, with a touchscreen to boot. A 2013 model will set you back around $9,340.

Reliability

The 2013 CTS came with either a three-liter V-6 or a 3.6-liter V-6, and both are pretty solid options. There were two recalls issued, with one for an issue regarding an electrical short and the other due to airbags not deploying correctly.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $663 (RepairPal)

$663 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: N/A (CarEdge)

N/A (CarEdge) Total Recalls: x

x Worst CTS Year To Buy Used: 2003

5 2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Reliability Score: 87/100

Chevrolet Front 3/4 shot of a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze

While the compact car segment has dwindled over the years, back in 2019 there were still a decent number of players. In that field, the Cruze managed to sit among the best options. Whether you want a cheerful hatchback or a more traditional sedan, the Cruze has you covered. One can be had at an average price of $12,889.

Reliability

The Cruze can be had with one of two turbocharged four-cylinders, one powered by gasoline and the other by diesel. Generally, if reliability and longevity are your priorities, diesel is the way to go. Two issues were recalled for the 2019 Cruze, one due to issues with the rear brakes and the other to do with mounting bolts for the stop/start accumulator.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $545 (RepairPal)

$545 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: N/A (CarEdge)

N/A (CarEdge) 2019 Recalls: 2

2 Worst Cruze Year To Buy Used: 2012

4 2021 Chevrolet Spark

Reliability Score: 88/100

Chevrolet Front 3/4 shot of a 2019 Chevrolet Spark

If power, speed, and ride quality are super important to you, the Spark is not the way to go. It was designed to be a super affordable hatchback that could get you from point A to point B, something it does exceptionally well, but it doesn't do much more. You can pick up a fairly modern 2021 model for around $13,638.

Reliability

The Spark comes fitted with a small 1.4-liter naturally aspirated inline-four. This little engine may not provide tons of power, but it was built to last. While affordable in a ton of different ways, maintenance costs for the little Spark are about average for its segment.

Average Yearly Maintenance Cost: $434 (RepairPal)

$434 (RepairPal) Est. Maintenance Cost During The First 10 Years: $6,139 (CarEdge)

$6,139 (CarEdge) 2021 Recalls: 0

0 Worst Spark Year To Buy Used: 2014

3 2016 Buick Verano

Reliability Score: 89/100