Hybrid crossovers make a ton of sense, especially if you’re looking for something a little luxurious. One of the biggest concerns that people have, however, is to do with reliability. When you spend a ton on a crossover, you don’t want it to spend more time with the mechanic than it does with you.

In terms of reliability, its pretty widely accepted that Japanese brands are consistently at the top of the stack. Automakers like Toyota and Honda have built their whole empire on the reliability of their cars. This reputation definitely carries over into the luxury market.

Exploring the luxury hybrid crossovers from Japan, we’ve found the model that scores higher than all others. We dive into the opinions of some verified owners and explore the costs associated with keeping it in running order. We also detail how to configure the crossover to get the most value for your money.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed, J.D. Power, RepairPal, CarEdge, the EPA, Consumer Reports, and Cars.com.

Related The Most Reliable American SUV in 2025 This American SUV stands out in 2025 with proven durability, strong resale value, and low maintenance costs, making it a top choice for reliability.

Lexus’ Compact RX Hybrid Is One of the Most Reliable Luxury SUVs on Sale