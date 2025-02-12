American vehicles don’t always have the best reputation when it comes to reliability, with a mixed history over multiple manufacturers. However, things have changed and there are plenty of modern options out there that are sturdy enough to last you a long time.

Manufacturers like Ford, Chevrolet, and GMC have all upped their game when it comes to reliability. However, the brand with the most reliable SUV in 2025 might surprise you. The Buick badge may not hold the same prestige as it maybe once did, but their lineup proves that they’re capable of making well-built vehicles.

We dive into the Buick model that currently scores higher than any other American SUV in 2025 for reliability. We explore how much you can expect to pay for maintenance on this crossover and what kind of powertrain you can find under the hood. Finally, we detail how much it’ll set you back and which trim we would suggest.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Top Speed, J.D. Power, CarEdge, Cars.com, Consumer Reports, and the EPA.

Related 10 Most Reliable Used American Cars Under $15,000 These 10 used American cars offer impressive reliability and value, proving you don’t need to spend a fortune for a dependable ride under $15,000.

Cadillac's XT5 Leads The Way When It Comes To Reliability