With the rise of SUVs dominating the American market, there aren’t all that many sedans still built by U.S. automakers. The ones that are still around, however, are pretty alluring, taking the fight to their foreign competitors with muscular good looks and power engines under the hood.

However, nobody wants to buy a car that is going to make constant visits to your local mechanic, and American brands don’t have the cleanest reputation for reliability. Despite this, there are still a handful of choices which manage to deliver when it comes to classic red, white, and blue style and remain reliable at the same time.

By exploring the few American sedans left on the market, we’ve found an option that has a better reputation for reliability than most of the cars in its class. It is a sporty, luxurious compact car that has a ton to offer, with a couple of sturdy powertrains to choose from. We also dive into its smaller sibling, which scores pretty close when it comes to reliability.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, CarEdge, RepairPal, the EPA, and TopSpeed.

Related The Most Reliable American SUV in 2025 This American SUV stands out in 2025 with proven durability, strong resale value, and low maintenance costs, making it a top choice for reliability.

The Cadillac CT5 Scores Higher Than Any Other American Sedan