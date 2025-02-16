One of the major drawbacks of traditional SUVs is their subpar fuel economy, so the appeal of hybrid SUVs is easy to see. Fuel economy is important, but so is practicality—and we believe we've found one option on the market right now that ticks both boxes.

The hybrid SUV in question is so good that it's actually one of the best-selling SUVs in North America—and it's from a brand synonymous with reliability. Consumer Reports ranked it fifth out of 32 car brands for 2025.

We're talking about Honda—an automaker known for producing generally affordable models with intuitive controls and good driving characteristics. But don't just take out word for it—read on to find out more.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Honda and other authoritative sources, including Consumer Reports, Edmunds, J.D. Power, and Kelley Blue Book.

The Honda CR-V Is The Most Practical Hybrid SUV Available In 2025