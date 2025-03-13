Technology’s role in the automotive world is growing at an exponential rate. It seems like every day that we read announcements of new technological features that will change the way we view cars. However, among the many innovations, there is one piece of tech that stands out, laying the foundation for every other example of innovation.

There are tons of features in new cars that make them more comfortable and less taxing to drive. From self-driving features to advanced infotainment systems. However, at the forefront of all of these technologies is artificial intelligence.

We take a dive into how artificial intelligence is shaping the automotive world. We look at some of the core functions that AI serves in a vehicles and how it can improve our lives. Outlining some of the key players in the current market, we find out who is leading the march in the AI revolution.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed.

Artificial Intelligence is The Next Automotive Revolution