Moment has launched a Kickstarter for its SuperCage, a phone mount designed to improve a smartphone's filmmaking capabilities. It has an open rail system that allows buyers to attach a variety of accessories, and it's compatible with both NATO and Arca standards, so there's no need to change existing gear if you use that.

This design lets filmmakers use their existing accessories, grips, and tripods while providing ample mounting points for additional gear. One of the best features of SuperCage is the integrated USB-C hub. The hub includes a range of connections, including a dedicated power port, support for SSDs and SD cards, an HDMI output, and audio inputs and outputs. This makes sure you don't need the bulky external hubs. Moment says the SuperCage is incredibly durable despite being constructed from a single piece of lightweight aluminum.

Memory

The phone clamp on SuperCage is built to securely hold smartphones of different sizes, with spring force and contoured rubber pads for added grip and protection for those devices. The clamp's anti-twist mount also lets buyers make lateral adjustments so that phones can always be aligned. The SuperCage's multi-directional design lets users film in vertical and landscape orientations, making it usable for a wide range of filmmaking styles. You can just hold the cage as you would a normal phone, or mount it on a tripod, or attach it to a gimbal. The cage's port orientation can also be adjusted to give more flexibility in rig configuration.

Moment is an established hardware company, with its own line of cases, mobile lenses, and other products, so we're not worried about this vanishing like some other crowdfunded projects. The SuperCage is currently only available for pre-order through Kickstarter, with shipping expected to begin in December or January.

The Supercage is priced at $160 for the early bird tier, while the retail price will be $200. The reward prices do not include shipping or taxes, but Moment is offering free ground shipping for US customers and will provide shipping cost estimates for international customers before their orders are shipped.

Source: Moment