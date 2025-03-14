CRTs have been out of the mainstream for over two decades, but that doesn't mean there aren't modern games that get something a little special from being displayed by a high-voltage electron gun instead of twisty liquid crystals.

From properly modern 3D games to modern retro-style indie titles, here are ten modern games that hit different if you play them on a CRT monitor.

I would love to show you how these games look on my humble little Samsung SyncMaster CRT monitor, but no matter what tricks I try to photograph the screen, the nature of CRT scanlines and the other details of how they work just don't result in something that looks attractive. Sadly, like many things in tech, this is something you'll have to experience first-hand.

10 Blasphemous

Blasphemous is a dark, gritty, and grim pixel art sides-crolling fighting game. An action-platformer that will appeal to those who love the punishment of soulslike games, though it's not strictly a clone of that genre.

The pixel art looks absolutely amazing on a CRT monitor, and although the game was not designed to be used with a CRT, it includes several CRT filter options in the game menus, so you know it's something Team 17 had in mind when they made it. The sequel is already out as I write this, though I have not yet had the chance to try it.

The only fly in the ointment here is that the game does not support a 4:3 aspect ratio, which means that unless you have one of those rare widescreen CRT monitors, you'll have black bars above and below the image, but it sure does look great!

9 Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk is still one of the most graphically advanced video games in existence, largely because CD Project RED has consistently updated the technology in the game to incorporate cutting-edge new graphical tech.

It's also a game set in a retro-futuristic world based on the technology and aesthetics of the 80s, including lots of neon, and, of course, CRT displays, if only in spirit.

Playing Cyberpunk on a CRT looks incredible. It's almost as if the game feels more authentic somehow, and, of course, since my monitor can only run the game at 1024x768 pixels, even my humble RTX 4060 laptop will let me push up the settings, which includes some nice ray tracing.

The neon glow of the game and the phosphor glow of my CRT are a match made in cyber heaven.

8 Signalis

Signalis is an old-school horror game inspired by titles like the original Resident Evil and that includes the inspiration for its PS1-like graphics. This is another game that offers CRT filter options in the menus to try and complete the vibe it's going for, but when you hook the game up to a real CRT there's no comparison.

I'm not the only one who has noticed this. There are a few posts on Reddit where players with CRTs have tried the game and enjoy the vibe immensely.