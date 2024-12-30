The upcoming retro handheld emulator Miyoo Flip is now available to pre-order. However, you must act fast as the first bitch sold out fast, and the next one is about to drop.

Miyoo Flip features a pair of joysticks, a directional pad, four action buttons, and four shoulder buttons, along with the Menu, Start, and Select buttons. The device has built-in stereo speakers and comes in several colors, with pre-orders now open on AliExpress. Unfortunately, the first batch has already sold out. Earlier, the company offered Miyoo Flip preorders on Amazon, but the handheld was unavailable on Amazon when we checked.

For what it's worth, Miyoo says that folsk who pre-order their Flip early will receive the device in January 2025. The company promised to “release batches faster than on previous occasions”. The next batch is scheduled for shipping between January 20 and January 27.

Miyoo

The clamshell-style device resembles Nintendo's Game Boy Advance SP. Don't let the looks deceive you: this runs a 1.8Ghz ARM Cortex-A55 chip with four processing cores which provides enough oomph to emulate retro handhelds such as Nintendo 64, Dreamcast and others. The device is equipped with an LCD display measuring 3.5 inches diagonally. The display resolution is just 640 x 480, enough to emulate most retro consoles.

Miyoo Flip also sports a 3000mAh battery that provides about seven hours of run time. It is equipped with a sensor that enables it to wake and sleep automatically when you flip it open and close. You can also connect pair wireless controllers with this thing, and hook it up to a TV or monitor through the built-in HDMI port to enjoy retro gaming on a bigger screen like a boss with split-screen multiplayer. There's also a built-in TF memory card slot, along with another slot for a wired controller and a 3.55mm headphone jack.

Miyo Flip costs about $78 and is available in black, white, gray, and yellow. You'll be able to pre-order Miyoo Flip on AliExpress as soon as the next batch arrives, which should be at any moment. The handheld ships with a carrying case, a USB-C charge cable, a 64GB memory card, and a screen protector in the box. This isn't Miyoo's first gaming console; the company also sells two other compact handheld consoles, dubbed Mini and Mini Plus.

Retro gaming has been gaining popularity with the next generation of gamers. Thankfully, there are several great options for those who spend more time playing retro games than contemporary ones. For example, the upcoming Analogue3D console can emulate all the original Nintendo 64 cartridges on a modern TV upscaled to 4K resolution.

Source: Retro Dodo via The Verge