I remember regretting my first two laptop purchases. I overlooked my current and future needs, opted for a lower-spec device, ignored the laptop's weight, and made several other mistakes. If you want to avoid the same remorse, here are some common mistakes to avoid when buying your next laptop.

1 Skipping Your Needs Assessment

GamePixel / Shutterstock.com

As I learned firsthand, one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when buying a laptop is not understanding and assessing your needs.

Whether you’re purchasing a laptop for gaming, studying, work, or content creation, manufacturers design dedicated models for each specific use. If you don’t pay attention to your requirements, you’ll either end up with an underpowered laptop that can’t keep up or a high-spec device that’s overkill.

For example, a laptop with a high-end GPU is ideal for gaming but unnecessary for someone who just needs a work machine. If you frequently travel with your laptop, buying a heavy device wouldn’t be practical. Research the specs that suit your specific use case to avoid overspending on features you don’t need or getting a laptop that can’t handle your daily tasks.

2 Not Thinking About the Future

Another common mistake is focusing only on your immediate needs and not considering how your requirements will grow. If you overlook future demands, you may need an upgrade sooner than expected. For example, a laptop with minimal specs might suffice for high school, but it likely won’t handle the advanced software you'll need in college.

To future-proof your purchase, opt for a laptop with higher specs—more RAM, processing power, and storage—than you currently need. If you have an idea of how you'll use the laptop in the coming years, consider those future needs when making your choice. I also suggest selecting an easily upgradable laptop to prevent complications later.

3 Disregarding Battery Life

With flashy features or powerful specs often stealing the spotlight, we often overlook battery life when buying a laptop — a crucial factor, at least for me!

If your brand-new laptop can’t last more than a few hours on battery power, it quickly becomes frustrating. You won’t be able to use it during long meetings, off-road trips, commuting, or power outages. A rapidly draining battery can disrupt your workflow, leaving you constantly searching for an outlet.

For this reason, aim for a laptop with at least 8–10 hours of battery life. Keep in mind, though, that manufacturers typically base their estimates on light, general use. If you plan to stream videos, play games, or run heavy applications, the battery will drain faster, so consider this and don’t be misled by the advertised figures.

4 Ignoring Keyboard Build Quality

Ismar Hrnjicevic / How-To Geek

When diving into the details of specs and features, we often overlook keyboard comfort and build quality. One of my first laptops had a poorly designed keyboard that used to reduce productivity and cause wrist and finger strain. It wasn't durable enough to handle impacts, and I had to repair it twice due to an accidental severe fall.

Now, I choose a laptop with a comfortable, feature-rich keyboard for extended typing sessions, adequate key travel, and solid feedback. This improves comfort, speed, and typing accuracy. I also consider the strength of the hinges. I want my laptop to endure regular use, travel, and impacts, so I look for models made from durable materials.

5 Buying a Laptop That's Too Large or Heavy

In my quest for a larger screen size and more ports, I ended up buying a laptop that was too heavy to carry around. Its weight made it impractical for outdoor use, and I primarily used it at my desk at home. If you need a laptop for commuting or traveling, you should consider its weight carefully.

Now, I opt for laptops that weigh no more than 2 to 3.5 pounds. I’m fine with a slim laptop with one or two ports, as I use a USB hub for additional connections. A slim design lets you have a larger screen size. The right balance of size and weight ensures it suits your mobile lifestyle while remaining comfortable.

6 Ignoring Screen Quality

Sergio Rodriguez / How-To Geek

We likely spend the most time interacting with the display when using a laptop. If the display isn’t visually appealing, it diminishes the impact of powerful specs and other features. Whether working, watching videos, or gaming, a high-quality display improves your experience. On the other hand, a low-resolution or dim screen can strain your eyes.

I always check the screen resolution (Full HD or above), brightness (at least 300 nits), color accuracy, and refresh rate (at least 120Hz) to ensure everything appears crisp and vibrant. These specs are even more crucial if you're a gamer or artist. Don’t ignore the display specifications to ensure colors pop and details are sharp.

7 Neglecting to Comparison Shop

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

You should also compare models from the same brand and across different brands. By evaluating various options and comparing features, specs, and prices, you're more likely to find a device that suits your needs and budget. This also helps avoid paying more for features that might be available at a lower price from another brand.

Clearly define your laptop requirements, then use comparison tools or websites to find models that align with your needs. Also, read customer reviews and check ratings. Besides specs, you should consider factors like warranty, support, and extra costs. This ensures you make an informed decision and get the best value for your money.

Buying a new laptop can be stressful, as you want top-notch specs at a reasonable price. However, by avoiding the mistakes outlined above, you can avoid regrets later on. Do thorough research to choose the right model. This will give you confidence in your purchase and ensure it serves you well for years.