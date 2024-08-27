Mint Mobile has a great offer available for those looking to move on from Verizon or AT&T.

Are you looking to switch carriers? With the Google Pixel 9 phones releasing and the Apple Event just around the corner, now is a good time to decide whether you want to stick with your current mobile plan for another couple of years or switch to something new.

If you're a Verizon or AT&T user, you're in luck. Mint Mobile is currently offering a deal where if you buy a three-month plan for one line, you can get up to four additional lines for free. One plan is $15 a month (or $45 for three months), so this is an incredible deal considering how much you'll usually pay at the other carriers.

Once those three months are up, you'll be paying $15 a month for each line, so if you bring five lines, your monthly total will be $75 a month. Given that Verizon's cheapest plan currently available is $37 a month per line (and more if you want more perks), you'll save a lot by switching to Mint. There's also no limit on who these extra lines belong to, either—so your new 'family' plan doesn't necessarily need to be family members living together to be eligible.

After all, we think Mint Mobile is the best budget cell phone plan for a reason:

...[F]or just $30/month, there's not a better plan on the market. Coverage is excellent in just about every major city, and access to unlimited data at this price point is impressive.

In our roundup, we feature the 12-month plan (which is $30 a month for unlimited data), but for new customers, the three-month plan offers unlimited data for $15 a month.

It's important to note that Mint Mobile offers no-frills cell phone plans—so you're not paying for extras like Netflix or Disney+ subscriptions. Why pay for them if you're not using them, anyway?

The offer is only good until September 5th, so don't sleep on this deal too long!