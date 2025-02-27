The team behind Minigalaxy, a custom Good Old Games (GOG) client for Linux, has dropped a new update with a number of tweaks and an upgrade to the Windows game installation experience.

Since the GOG Galaxy client for Windows and Mac doesn't have an official port for Linux, playing your GOG library on a Linux device is a challenge without a third-party client like Minigalaxy. Even more challenging is running a Windows-exclusive that requires a compatibility layer like Wine to play. This update aims to ease that challenge.

The big change is that the process of installing a game with Wine has been overhauled. Minigalaxy first attempts to perform an unattended install, which can be a godsend if you don't want to fool with old installation wizards through a compatibility layer. You just click the download button in Minigalaxy and wait for the progress bar to complete. If Minigalaxy is unable to handle that, though, it'll hand the reins over to you. The developers note that if this happens, you need to leave the install directory "c:\game" untouched to make sure the installation goes smoothly.

I got the update promptly on my Garuda Linux desktop and was able to play around with it. I had a mixed experience, though. The first game I tried to play with it, Star Wars Battlefront II Classic, installed just fine without any errors, but it failed to launch. I'm going to have to try some launch parameters to make that work. Frostpunk and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion installed and played just fine though, with almost no interaction from me except pressing the download button.