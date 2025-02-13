For many, Microsoft's Clipchamp has served to fill the Movie Maker-shaped hole in their hearts. It's not quite the same, but it's still pretty neat even on its free version. Now, Clipchamp is getting a number of new features that you might want to check out.

Clipchamp is rolling out a new update that adds a few features, some of them highly-requested. Perhaps the biggest one is the introduction of dark and light mode. Users can now switch between these modes, either manually or automatically based on their device settings. Pretty much everything on our computers now supports switching between light and dark mode unless it's really old software, so we're surprised that Clipchamp didn't have support for this until now. Still, better late than never.

Clipchamp is also adding improved asset grouping. This allows editors to select and group multiple elements, such as audio, text, and visuals, into a single track item. The feature is similar to collapsing or creating chapters within the video. Groups also allow you to rearrange elements while maintaining their relative positions easily. The group thumbnail provides a summary of the content, and individual items within the group can still be edited or deleted.

The editing interface has been redesigned, too—changes were made to collapsing sidebars, using zoom controls, full-screen playback, and Undo/Redo buttons. The placement of aspect ratio settings and AI captioning tools were also changed. Finally, the update brings enhanced precision to timeline editing with the introduction of timestamps. Hovering over the timeline displays the current timecode, while trimming clips shows either the start time or clip duration, depending on which handle is used. This facilitates more accurate cuts and adjustments.

These updates are now landing for Clipchamp Personal accounts from this month onward, and they will arrive for business accounts in March.

Source: Microsoft