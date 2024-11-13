Microsoft is exploring the handheld gaming market. In an interview with Bloomberg, Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, spoke about the company's ideas for the handheld market.

While the company has not announced concrete plans for a dedicated handheld device, presumably like the Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally, Spencer confirmed that Microsoft is actively prototyping and researching the market. So, some prototypes for an Xbox handheld exist. However, he made it clear that a dedicated handheld device is likely years away from release or an official announcement. However, the company's current focus is improving the Xbox app experience on existing mobile devices and collaborating with hardware manufacturers to improve compatibility with Xbox games and services. Spencer acknowledged that the current Xbox app performance on some devices is merely "good" and not "great."

We've seen Microsoft try to improve its mobile standing recently when Google was ordered to open up Google Play. Microsoft announced its intentions to launch an Xbox Store before a stay was granted on the order, which meant those plans would be far more difficult. In the same interview with Bloomberg, Spencer confirmed that it would be delayed indefinitely as the company tries to figure out a way to get this store to users. Spencer said, “A web store would mean somebody doesn't have to go into the app store to try to install something, but you still have to have a way to find the store. If we’re just hoping, like, if we build it, they will come, I’m going to bet that doesn’t work.”

Microsoft is actively looking for ways to grow its audience outside conventional methods. To Spencer, the method isn't just to make more consoles, it's to widen the market. He specifically said, “To reach new players, we need to be creative and adaptive of new business models, new devices, new ways of access. We’re not going to grow the market with $1,000 consoles.”

Microsoft's strategy in the handheld gaming space seems to have many focuses, but the handheld is still something the company wants to put out. Spencer said, “Longer term, I love us building devices, and I think our team could do some real innovative work, but we want to be informed by learning and what’s happening now.” Essentially, the handheld will come when it comes.

Source: Bloomberg