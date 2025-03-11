Microsoft Word's seemingly endless offering of tabs, groups, and menus on the ribbon can sometimes be difficult to navigate. This is why having the most-used keyboard shortcuts to hand can significantly speed up your workflow. To help you with this, we've created a cheat sheet of some useful Microsoft Word power user keyboard shortcuts for those using the program on a Windows computer. Simply print the cheat sheet and pin it to the wall next to your workstation!

Mac keyboard shortcuts often follow the same principle as the Windows keyboard shortcuts, though the Alt key on Windows keyboards is often replaced by the Options key on a Mac, and the Windows Ctrl key can be substituted for a Mac's Cmd key.

Download Link: Click to get the printable PDF version of the cheat sheet.

If you prefer the cheat sheet as an image, you can also right-click the image below and select "Save Image As."